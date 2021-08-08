Sharing gold medals, linking arms and crossing the line together, handing out bracelets – Tokyo 2020 has been a Games brimming with heartwarming displays of sportsmanship.

French marathon runner Morhad Amdouni seemingly did not get the memo, if his very surprising actions during the men's marathon were deliberate.

As if running over 42 kilometres wasn’t gruelling enough, Sapporo morning temperatures of 27 degrees served to further punish the athletes competing in the marathon.

Amidst the stifling heat, 30 athletes dropped out over the course of the race, the importance of hydration becoming even more paramount than usual.

Tough luck if you were trailing Amdouni at the 28km mark though, as the Frenchman sent the front row of water bottles at a rehydration station cascading onto the floor.

Palm outstretched, it would have been a perfectly suitable move for a drive-by high five spree with fans.

To top it off, Amdouni whisked the last bottle of the row of drinks for himself.

Perhaps he was weighed down by too much water...

What did you make the of the incident which is dividing opinion? Only Amdouni will really know if he intended it or not but it has certainly got people talking.

- - - - -

