Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'That is ridiculous!' - Greg Rutherford reacts to shock 100m gold for Lamont Marcell Jacobs

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'That is ridiculous, remarkable!' - Greg Rutherford reacts to the shock 100m gold medal for Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs at the Olympic Stadium.

00:02:03, an hour ago