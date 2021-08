Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘The heptathlon annihilates your body’ – Greg Rutherford on the rigours of elite sport

Britain's world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson pulled up with a right calf injury in the 200m of the heptathlon, having recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon. And Greg Rutherford says the event annihilates and athlete's body.

