Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘The world record has been blown away!’ - Sydney McLaughlin breaks own mark to win gold

Sydney McLaughlin emphatically beat her own 400m hurdles world record to take gold in the final at Tokyo Olympic Stadium. It was a high quality final with silver and bronze medallists Dalilah Muhammad and Femke Bol both recording personal best times. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:14, an hour ago