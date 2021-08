Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘The world record holder had no answer!’ - Peres Jepchirchir leads home Kenyan one-two in marathon

Peres Jepchirchir won gold for a Kenyan one-two in a gruelling women’s marathon. She was followed home by world record holder Brigid Kosgei, the pair overcame the stifling Tokyo morning heat with excellent performances. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:22, an hour ago