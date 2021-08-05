Tokyo 2020 - 'One of the shocks of these Games' - Jamaica's Hansle Parchment takes stunning 110m hurdles gold
Hansle Parchment timed his dip for the line perfectly to win an incredibly tight sprint hurdles final ahead of America's Grant Holloway and teammate Ronald Levy. Another American, Devon Allen, missed out on a medal despite finishing within a tenth of a second of the winner.
Jamaica's Hansle Parchment (L) crosses the finish line to win ahead of second-placed USA's Grant Holloway (R) and third-placed Jamaica's Ronald Levy (C) in the men's 110m hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in Tokyo on
Despite finishing within a tenth of a second of the winner, America's Devon Allen missed out on a medal entirely.
Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi was the penultimate hurdler across the line, down in seventh with a time of 13.30s.
Ahead of him, victory for Parchment was described as "one of the shocks of the Games" by Eurosport and discovery+ commentator and former Olympic hurdler Martin Gillingham.
Favourite Holloway had appeared set to add Olympic gold to his world title as he ran strongly for 80 metres.
Yet a slight stumble on the second-to-last barrier upset his stride, and he began to fade.
Parchment and Levy closed on the American quickly, and the experienced Parchment pilfered victory at the last.
The Jamaican had been a surprise bronze medallist in the sprint hurdles at London 2012 but had not figured on the podium at any World Championships since taking silver in Beijing in 2015.
The 31-year-old's victory vindicated the decision by the Jamaican Athletic Administrative Association (JAAA) to exclude defending champion Omar McLeod from their team.
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 05: Hansle Parchment of Team Jamaica celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 110m Hurdles Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Ha
Image credit: Getty Images
McLeod hit a hurdle in the final at the Jamaican national championships in July to finish eighth behind winner Levy.
Parchment finished only third on that occasion in Kingston but stands on top of the world in Tokyo.
Holloway had run 13.02 seconds in his heat, and "looked crestfallen" having missed out on Olympic gold, said Gillingham.
