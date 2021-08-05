Hansle Parchment took a stunning upset victory in the men's 110 metres hurdles final at Tokyo 2020.

The Jamaican timed his dip for the line perfectly to snatch gold at the end of an exceptionally tight race with a time of 13.04 seconds

Reigning world champion Grant Holloway (13.09s) took silver for the USA, with Parchment's teammate Ronald Levy (13.10) securing bronze.

Despite finishing within a tenth of a second of the winner, America's Devon Allen missed out on a medal entirely.

Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi was the penultimate hurdler across the line, down in seventh with a time of 13.30s.

Ahead of him, victory for Parchment was described as "one of the shocks of the Games" by Eurosport and discovery+ commentator and former Olympic hurdler Martin Gillingham.

Favourite Holloway had appeared set to add Olympic gold to his world title as he ran strongly for 80 metres.

Yet a slight stumble on the second-to-last barrier upset his stride, and he began to fade.

Parchment and Levy closed on the American quickly, and the experienced Parchment pilfered victory at the last.

The Jamaican had been a surprise bronze medallist in the sprint hurdles at London 2012 but had not figured on the podium at any World Championships since taking silver in Beijing in 2015.

The 31-year-old's victory vindicated the decision by the Jamaican Athletic Administrative Association (JAAA) to exclude defending champion Omar McLeod from their team.

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 05: Hansle Parchment of Team Jamaica celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 110m Hurdles Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Ha Image credit: Getty Images

McLeod hit a hurdle in the final at the Jamaican national championships in July to finish eighth behind winner Levy.

Parchment finished only third on that occasion in Kingston but stands on top of the world in Tokyo.

Holloway had run 13.02 seconds in his heat, and "looked crestfallen" having missed out on Olympic gold, said Gillingham.

