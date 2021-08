Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - 'One of the shocks of these Games' - Jamaica's Hansle Parchment takes stunning 110m hurdles gold

Hansle Parchment timed his dip for the line perfectly to win an incredibly tight sprint hurdles final ahead of America's Grant Holloway and teammate Ronald Levy. Another American, Devon Allen, missed out on a medal despite finishing within a tenth of a second of the winner. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+

