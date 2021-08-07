Molly Seidel had just one request for her friends and family after her stunning marathon bronze in Tokyo – “Please drink a beer for me!”.

During her post-race interview with NBC, Seidel’s family and friends were video-called in to speak to the runner, who was impressively talkative given her gargantuan efforts of the past hours.

Wiping away tears, Seidel told her loved ones: “I’m so tired. Please drink a beer for me!”

In taking bronze, the 27-year-old became the third American woman to take home a marathon medal after Joan Benoit and Deena Kastor in 1984 and 2004 respectively.

Born in Wisconsin, Seidel primarily competed in 5km and 10km events before placing second in the US Olympic marathon trials in February last year.

She followed up securing her place at the Games with a sixth placed finish in the London marathon, taking her career marathon tally to two before arriving in Tokyo.

“I can’t believe it, just getting here was already a dream come true," Seidel told NBC.

To be able to come out here today against a field like this and be able to come away with a medal for the US – I’m in shock, I’m in disbelief right now.

“I worked so hard for this, everybody has supported me through this. This is not just me, this is my family, this is my coach, this is everyone who’s trained with me.

“I just wanted to come out today and get up in it, stick my nose where it didn’t belong and just see what I could come away with – I guess that’s a medal."

