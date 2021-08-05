Ryan Crouser of the USA set a new Olympic record mark on his way to victory in the men's shot put at Tokyo 2020.

The American threw further than any Olympian had ever done before, recording a mark of 23.30 metres to take gold ahead of compatriot Joe Kovacs and defend his Olympic crown.

Tomas Walsh of New Zealand secured a bronze medal in a high-class shot put final.

Elsewhere, Pedro Pichardo triumphed in the men's triple jump at the Olympic Stadium.

First-placed Portugal's Pedro Pablo Pichardo celebrates after winning the men's triple jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Ima Image credit: Getty Images

The Portuguese jumper set a new national record of 17.98 metres.

With reigning world champion Christian Taylor unable to defend his crown due to an Achilles issue, Pichardo, who used to compete for Cuba, secured an outstanding Olympic title.

China's Zhu Yaming (17.57m) finished second to take silver.

History was made, however, by Hugues Fabrice Zango, whose 17.47m mark secures Burkina Faso their first ever Olympic medal.

Zango, one of seven Burkinabe athletes at Tokyo 2020, was one of the African nation's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony and his success will spark celebrations in Ouagadougou.

Earlier at the Olympic Stadium Great Britain's Morgan Lake qualified for the final of the women's high jump.

Lake was one of 14 jumpers to achieve the 1.95 metres qualification mark, but there was an agonising near miss for Emily Borthwick, who equalled her personal best with a 1.93m clearance.

The final of the women's high jump begins on Saturday 7 August at 11.35am BST.

