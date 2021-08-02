Team GB’s Tom Bosworth has described the setting of his race walk event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as feeling “like a prison” because of the food options on offer.

Sapporo, which is in the north of Japan and around 700 miles away from the country’s capital, is hosting the race walk and marathon disciplines due to its slightly cooler climate. That means that Bosworth is not staying in the plush Olympic Village, where athletes have access to a food hall.

In a tweet which has now been deleted, Bosworth said: “Any chance, in the week of our race we could get some food? Like meals? Not cold slop, steamed onions or partly cooked pasta? This is the ‘pinnacle of sport.’ Sapporo feels like a prison.”

It seems that Bosworth was only referring to food when he made his “like a prison” comment, as he replied to a tweet saying he “didn’t even see a mention of the accommodation” when he was pulled up on his statement.

Team GB’s chef de mission Mark England said he would be looking into the matter, and was surprised to hear of the complaint: “I’ve just picked that up, I’ll be raising that at the chefs meeting tomorrow,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s disappointing because actually the food in the Olympic Village and the environment which has been created down in Tokyo is nothing short of outstanding. That is disappointing to hear and I’ll give him a buzz.”

Shortly after England responded to a question about the tweet, the post was deleted.

Bosworth, who is a Commonwealth silver medallist and the reigning British race walk champion over 20km, is a medal hope when he competes in his event on Thursday.

