Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - ‘She has banished the memories of Rio! - Jasmine Camacho-Quinn claims stunning hurdles gold

It was redemption for Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who did not even qualify for the final at Rio 2016, but went on to win gold at Tokyo 2020 ahead of favourite Kendra Harrison. Eurosport's Greg Rutherford called it "utterly incredible". You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:55, 20 minutes ago