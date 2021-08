Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - ‘She looks unconcerned but…’ - 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson out of 200m after big error

Shericka Jackson, who won bronze in the 100m on Saturday, is out of the 200m after a very casual heat which saw her slip out of the top three. The Jamaican's time of 23.26 was not enough in the end to reach the semis. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:46, 3 hours ago