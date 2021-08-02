Shericka Jackson, the 100m bronze medallist, is out of the 200m after making a crucial error in her heat.

The Jamaican was expected to cruise through to the semi-finals, but she missing out of the top three with a time of 23.26 seconds.

Positioned in third heading for the finish, Jackson bizarrely made the decision to ease off as she closed in on the line.

Italy’s Dalia Kaddari overtook her in the final 50m, beating her by .251 of a second, which ultimately cost Jackson a place in the semis as she did not qualify as a fastest loser either.

“I tell you what, Shericka Jackson was playing that rather dangerously," Martin Gillingham said on Eurosport commentary.

"She was applying the brakes almost unnecessarily was the bronze medallist from the 100m. She looks fairly unconcerned… She hasn’t actually made the first three.

It’s just very careless isn’t it. You can see her leaning back, applying the brakes. If you apply the brakes as sharply as that you’re even more likely to hurt yourself.

Great Britain's Beth Dobbin qualified for the semi-finals in second place in heat 6, producing her season best result of 22.78 seconds.

In heat 2 of the 200m, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce was in total control throughout as she comfortably took first (22.22) with Netherlands’ Dafne Schippers scraping third (23.13) ahead of Germany’s Lisa Marie Kwayie by 0.01 seconds (23.14).

Namibia's Christine Mboma and Niger's Aminatou Seyni both qualified for the women’s 200m semis.

Mboma topped heat 4 in 22.11 seconds. Seyni came third in the same heat in 22.72 seconds. The pair were not allowed to compete in 400m due to their natural testosterone levels.

Mboma, 18, is the world junior record holder for 400m and the fastest in the world this year.

