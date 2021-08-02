Sifan Hassan is one third of the way towards achieving her dream of winning an historic and unprecedented Olympic treble after a brilliant finish to win 5000m gold at Tokyo 2020.

In a slow race, the Dutch athlete made her move in the final lap, utilising her 1500m speed by out-kicking her opponents to claim her first Olympic title in 14:36.79. Kenya's world champion Hellen Obiri earned silver, with Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay getting bronze.

Hassan is trying to secure 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m gold, which has never been achieved at the Games before.

Her 5000m win was all the more remarkable given that she raced in the heats of the 1500m in the morning, falling in that race before coming back through the field to win it.

To reach the top of the podium three times, the 28-year-old will need to come through six races in nine days and cover 24,500m, well over a half marathon.

Soufiane El Bakkali won Morocco's first gold medal since Hicham El Guerrouj's double at Athens 2004 by winning the 3000m steeplechase final. The world silver and bronze medallist sprinted away from the field in the home straight to finish ahead of Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma and Kenya's Benjamin Kigen.

