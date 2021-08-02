There was high drama in the heats of the women’s 1500m, as Sifan Hassan overcame a fall to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Dutch athlete is bidding for a hat-trick of medals at Tokyo 2020, with the 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m in her sights.

She has the final of the 5000m later on Monday, but before that she was in action of the heats for the 1500m.

With six to qualify, the ideal scenario would have been to cruise through the race and conserve energy for the 5000m.

That plan went out of the window at the bell. There was a tangle of legs in front of her, Hassan had nowhere to go and was sent crashing to the ground.

She picked herself up, but had conceded 20 metres to the field - and was forced to turn on the power on the bottom bend and down the back straight.

Hassan picked off runner after runner and got to the shoulders of the leaders at the top of the home straight.

She was able to ease off the pace, but still made a statement by taking first place in a time of 4:05.17. It remains to be seen what impact it has ahead of the 5000m final.

