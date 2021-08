Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - ‘Simply stunning!’ - Karsten Warholm smashes own world record to win hurdles gold

Karsten Warholm won the 400m hurdles in what Eurosport's Greg Rutherford has called "one of the greatest athletic performances in the history of this sport" and he was not wrong. Warholm punished his competition to become the first man ever to win a 400m hurdles race in under 46 seconds. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

