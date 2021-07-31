Dina Asher-Smith missed out on a place in the Olympic 100m final after she could only finish third in her semi-final at Tokyo 2020, but British team-mate Daryll Neita did sneak through.

The world silver medallist finished in 11.05, meaning she was also not quick enough to go through as one of the fastest losers, with reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah winning the race in a superb 10.76 in front of Switzerland's Ajla de Ponte.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set the quickest time overall in 10.73, while the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou advanced from her semi with Shericka Jackson as both of athletes posted times of 10.79.

Neita reached final as one of the fastest qualifiers in 11.00, going through by fractions of a second.

Asher-Smith recently pulled out of a warm-up event at the British Grand Prix because of a hamstring issue, and there will be concerns about whether the issue is still lingering. But she will have another chance for an individual gold when she looks to equal her World Championship title in the 200m, an event which starts on Monday.

Fraser-Pryce, the second fastest women's 100m runner in history having run 10.63 last month, looks the favourite for gold - but with Jackson and Thompson-Herah also looking good, it could well be a clean sweep for Jamaica.

