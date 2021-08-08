Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - ‘The greatest of all time’ – Eliud Kipchoge cements legacy with Olympic double

Eliud Kipchoge (2:08:38) defended his marathon gold medal with an imperious display on the streets of Tokyo. Abdi Nageeye of the Netherland's (2:09:58) and Belgium's Bashir Abdi (2:10:00) pipped Kipchoge's compatriot Lawrence Cherono to the remaining podium places. Team GB's Chris Thompson finished 54th in 2:21:29. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:01, 14 minutes ago