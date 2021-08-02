Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - 'This was almost the hardest step' – Laura Muir after finishing second in 1500m heat

Laura Muir did not have to exert herself too much to progress to the semi-finals of the 1500m. After a slow start she moved into second spot towards the end of the first lap and maintained her position to ensure her safe passage into the next round. She spoke to Eurosport's Greg Rutherford after the race.

00:00:51, 28 minutes ago