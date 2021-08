Athletics

Tokyo 2020 - 'To share it with this dude, I can't be more happy' - Barshim and Tamberi on joint gold

Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi produced one of the moments of the Olympic Games as the two great friends shared a gold medal in the men's high jump on an amazing night in the athletics.

00:03:14, 22 minutes ago