An emotional Tom Bosworth has apologised for his performance in the men’s 20km walk after the Team GB star finished 25th on Thursday.

Bosworth was making his second appearance at an Olympic Games, with the British champion and 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist finishing sixth back at Rio 2016.

The 31-year-old was visibly distraught with his Tokyo 2020 display, apologising on social media and receiving a flurry of support as a result.

“I’m going to hold my head up high because I’m proud that I finished that race, but I wasn’t anywhere near my best, it’s humiliating, and not what I wanted from an Olympic Games,” Bosworth said on Twitter.

He added on his Instagram story: “I don’t really know where to even begin. We had a race against time to get the hamstring fixed and pain free, and we did that, and I can’t thank my team enough for that.

“My sport is tough, you sacrifice every single day, and every moment. One day for it all to pay off, before you race you know if everything isn’t right. Today I felt great, I felt ready to go, it was just a bad day and I fell flat on a day that I thought could have been really special.

“To everyone at home, everyone that has been part of this journey supporting me, I’m so sorry. I wanted to give so much more.

“I can’t put a finger on it right now why it went so bad. The conditions were tough, but we had prepared perfectly I thought, felt confident. I felt ready to go. I just want to thank everybody for your support, and apologise again for letting you down, and I promise I’ll be back to my best.”

Earlier this week, Bosworth described the setting of his race walk event as feeling “like a prison” because of the food options on offer.

Sapporo, which is in the north of Japan, hosted the 20km race walk, meaning Bosworth was not staying in the Olympic Village, where athletes have access to a food hall.

In a tweet which has now been deleted, Bosworth said: “Any chance, in the week of our race we could get some food? Like meals? Not cold slop, steamed onions or partly cooked pasta? This is the ‘pinnacle of sport.’ Sapporo feels like a prison.”

Bosworth clarified that he was only referring to food when he made his “like a prison” comment, as he replied to a tweet saying he “didn’t even see a mention of the accommodation” when he was pulled up on his statement.

