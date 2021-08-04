USA's Sydney McLaughlin has won the 400m hurdles final, smashing her own world record in a time of 51.46 seconds.

Dalilah Muhammad (USA) finished with a silver medal, recording a personal best time of 51.58 seconds.

Netherlands’ Femke Bol also produced a personal best, and a new European record, of 52.03 seconds to take bronze.

McLaughlin, who was already the world record holder with a time of 51.90 recorded in Eugene, Oregon, in June, was the strong favourite entering the final and the 21-year-old delivered on that expectation.

Muhammad led for the majority of the race, but McLaughlin paced herself to perfection and stormed in front after the final barrier.

She was locked in a battle for gold with Muhammad, who did her very best to keep up.

But in the end it was McLaughlin who crossed the line in a new world record time to ensure the world record was broken in both the men’s and women’s 400m hurdles finals on consecutive days.

Sydney Mclaughlin Image credit: Getty Images

“For the second time in 24 hours, the world record in a one lap hurdles event has been blown away,” Mark Gillingham said on Eurosport commentary.

“A matter of weeks ago no woman had ever broken 52 seconds. Well at least two have done it here.

“Femke Bol what a tremendous run from her the Dutch woman, but Dalilah Muhammad really tested McLaughlin and McLaughlin had to get that run into the final barrier absolutely right.

400m hurdles men and women has been dragged into a new era.

- - -

