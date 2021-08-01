Today’s the day in the men’s 100m at Tokyo 2020, with the semi-finals taking place from 11.15am BST and the final due to start at 1.50pm.

Usain Bolt has dominated this event for more than a decade, winning at the past three Olympics, and so with the Jamaican no longer sprinting it is time for a new champion to be crowned.

Who are the contenders to take home the gold at Tokyo 2020? We take a closer look...

Trayvon Bromell (USA)

'Goodness me!' - Huge scare for 100m favourite Bromell in heats

The fastest man in 2021, Bromell posted a time of 9.77 seconds only last month in June before producing a 9.80 to win the US trials.

Bromell has spent the previous three years coping with injuries, including tearing his Achilles at the 4x100m relay at Rio 2016.

The American 26-year-old looks best placed to to make history in Tokyo.

Akani Simbine (South Africa)

Akani Simbine Image credit: Getty Images

Simbinie set an African record of 9.84 seconds in July and has run under 10 seconds for seven years in a row.

The South African finished fifth at Rio 2016, but could be a real threat at Tokyo having had far less injury problems than his rivals.

Simbinie progressed first in his heat on Saturday in 10.08 seconds.

Ronnie Baker (USA)

Ronnie Baker Image credit: Getty Images

Like Bromell, Baker has also suffered with injuries in recent years. He missed out on the World Championships in 2019.

But at this year's Olympic trials the 27-year-old American produced a personal best time of 9.85 seconds and has also produced Diamond League wins in Stockholm and Monaco.

He enters Tokyo in fine form and has qualified for the semi-finals with a time of 10.03 seconds.

Yohan Blake (Jamaica)

Yohan Blake Image credit: Getty Images

Blake's personal best time of 9.69 seconds has only been topped by compatriot Bolt.

But the Jamaican has not got below 9.90 in nine years, making the 31-year-old an outside contender for gold in Tokyo.

He finished second in his heat in 10.06 seconds on Saturday, behind Australia's Rohan Browning (10.01).

