Greg Rutherford has hailed the achievements of Netherlands' Sifan Hassan at the Tokyo Olympics - describing her as "mindblowing" and "incredible".

Hassan became just the second woman ever to win the Olympic distance double when she added the 10,000m title to the 5000m she won earlier at Tokyo 2020.

And reflecting on the last day of track and field action of the Games, the former Olympic gold medallist told Eurosport's Tokyo Today: "The queen of tonight had to be Sifan Hassan. Coming away with three medals from this Olympic Games is mindblowing - two gold, and one bronze.

"She said to me during an interview that she had an injury just before she started, at the very beginning of this Games, but managed to come away with those three medals - incredible to see.

"What a wonderful way to end what has been a brilliant, brilliant Olympic Games on the track."

And Rutherford is sure there is plenty more to come from the 28-year-old and the other athletes who have excelled in Tokyo - including Team GB's middle-distance silver medallists Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir.

"We cannot wait to see more," he added. "It's going to be very, very special to see where all these athletes go into next year. An amazing Games, an amazing time. We've loved every minute."

