Team GB's 4 x 100m women's relay team overcame a messy first changeover to win Olympic bronze, as Jamaica fulfilled their promise as favourites to take gold.

Imani Lansiquot took off early for her second leg and struggled to take the baton from Asha Philip, but all four runs were solid, as Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita completed the job to get GB on to the podium.

Elaine Thompson-Herah finishes the Games with three gold medals and Jamaica's victory means Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has her first Olympic title since London 2012, with Briana Williams and Shericka Jackson also guided them to the win.

Rio 2016 champions USA had to make do with silver.

