Swimming, cycling, rowing and even skateboarding have already got underway at Tokyo 2020 as the countdown to the athletics edges closer.

The athletics events are among the most popular for Olympics fans but sadly the athletes performing at the National Stadium in Tokyo will have no spectators in attendance due to the coronavirus restrictions.

However, whether it's someone throwing a heavy ball as far as they can in the shot put or watching an athlete sprint the final lap of a 10,000m as if they were racing Usain Bolt in the 100m, there's set to be excitement for everyone.

But how much longer do you have to wait to see the track and field events?

When do the Tokyo Olympics athletics start?

The athletics events start on Friday, July 30 and conclude on Sunday, August 8.

That means Olympics fans will be treated to 10 complete days of athletics action, with medal events taking place on each day, including the men's 10,000m on July 30.

As for the 100m finals, the men's showpiece event will be on Sunday, August 1 at 13:50 BST and the women's kicks off 24 hours earlier on Saturday, July 31, at 13:50 BST.

Tokyo Olympics athletics schedule

100m

Women: Heats (morning, July 30), Finals (evening, July 31)

Men: Prelims (morning, Jul 31), Heats (evening, Jul 31), Finals (evening, Aug 1)

200m

Women: Heats (evening, Jul 2), Finals (evening, Aug 3)

Men: Heats (morning, Aug 3), Finals (evening, Aug 4)

Dina Asher-Smith will be carrying the flag for Team GB in the sprint events Image credit: Getty Images

400m

Women: Heats (morning, Aug 3), Finals (evening, Aug 6)

Men: Heats (morning, Aug 1), Finals (evening, Aug 5)

800m

Women: Heats (morning, Jul 31), Finals (evening, Aug 3)

Men: Heats (morning, Jul 31), Finals (evening, Aug 4)

1500m

Women: Heats (morning, Aug 2), Finals (evening, Aug 6)

Men: Heats (morning, Aug 3), Finals (evening, Aug 7)

5000m

Women: Heats (evening, Jul 30), Finals (evening, Aug 2)

Men: Heats (evening, Aug 3), Finals (evening, Aug 6)

10,000m

Women: Evening, Aug 7

Men: Evening, Jul 30

110m hurdles

Women: Heats (morning, Jul 31), Finals (morning, Aug 2)

Men: Heats (evening, Jul 3), Finals (morning, Aug 5)

400m hurdles

Women: Heats (morning, Jul 31), Finals (morning, Aug 4)

Men: Heats (morning, Jul 30), Finals (morning, Aug 3)

3000m steeplechase

Women: Heats (morning, Aug 1), Finals (evening, Aug 4)

Men: Heats (morning, Jul 30), Finals (evening, Aug 2)

4x100m relay

Women: Heats (morning, Aug 5), Finals (evening, Aug 6)

Men: Heats (morning, Aug 5), Finals (evening, Aug 6)

4x400m relay

Women: Heats (evening, Aug 5), Finals (evening, Aug 7)

Men: Heats (evening, Aug 6), Finals (evening, Aug 7)

Mixed: Heats (evening, Jul 30), Finals (evening, Jul 31)

Marathon

Women: Morning, Aug 7

Men: Morning, Aug 8

20km walk

Women: Evening, Aug 6

Men: Evening, Aug 5

Eliud Kipchoge is among the favourites to win gold in the marathon Image credit: Getty Images

50km walk

Men: Morning, Aug 6

Long jump

Women: Qualifying (morning, Aug 1), Finals (morning, Aug 3)

Men: Qualifying (evening, July 31), Finals (morning, Aug 2)

Triple jump

Women: Qualifying (evening, Jul 30), Finals (evening, Aug 1)

Men: Qualifying (morning, Aug 3), Finals (morning, Aug 5)

High jump

Women: Qualifying (morning, Aug 5), Finals (evening, Aug 7)

Men: Qualifying (morning, Jul 30), Finals (evening, Aug 1)

Pole vault

Women: Qualifying (evening, Aug 2), Finals (evening, Aug 5)

Men: Qualifying (morning, Jul 31), Finals (evening, Aug 3)

Shot put

Women: Qualifying (evening, Jul 30), Finals (morning, Aug 1)

Men: Qualifying (evening, Aug 3), Finals (morning, Aug 5)

Discus throw

Women: Qualifying (morning, Jul 31), Finals (evening, Aug 2)

Men: Qualifying (morning, Jul 30), Finals (evening, Jul 31)

Javelin throw

Women: Qualifying (morning, Aug 4), Finals (evening, Aug 6)

Men: Qualifying (morning, Aug 4), Finals (evening, Aug 7)

Hammer throw

Women: Qualifying (morning, Aug 1), Finals (evening, Aug 3)

Men: Qualifying (morning, Aug 2), Finals (evening, Aug 4)

Heptathlon

Women: Aug 4-5

Decathlon

Men: Aug 4-5

