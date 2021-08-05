Want a race with plenty of drama that also includes the fastest sprinters in the world? Then you're in luck because the 4x100m finals are fast approaching.

Team GB's hopes of a medal ended in disaster for Dina Asher-Smith as she struggled with a hamstring injury in the 100m and reluctantly pulled out of the 200m event.

However, she bounced back in the 4x100m relay heats alongside Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Daryll Neita to run a national record time of 41.55sec - a time that was also the fastest heat.

Great Britain progressed safely through to the final with the quartet formed of CJ Ujah, individual finalist Zharnel Hughes, relay stalwart Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

With the athletics schedule drawing to a close, here's the times you need to put into your diary for the 4x100m events.

When is the women's 4x100m relay final?

The final of the women's 4x100m takes place on Friday, August 6 at 14:30 BST.

When is the men's 4x100m relay final?

The final of the women's 4x100m gets underway on Friday, August 6 at 14:50 BST.

Team GB qualified for the final by setting a national record Image credit: Getty Images

How to watch 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics

