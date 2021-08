Athletics

'We've done our country and ourselves proud' - Team GB 4X100m women celebrate bronze

Team GB's 4x100m relay team secured a bronze medal after finishing behind Jamaica and USA. Afterwards, the quartet of Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita spoke to Greg Rutherford for Eurosport.

00:03:54, an hour ago