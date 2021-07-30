British fans will be keeping close tabs on Dina Asher-Smith with the talented sprinter aiming for gold in the 100m and 200m events.

The 25-year-old is the fastest British woman in history and the current reigning world champion at 200m.

She's also a four-time European champion and an Olympic bronze medallist from the 4x100m relay in Rio, and she's now hoping to become the first British woman to win an Olympic individual sprint gold.

"It felt good to be out here and to finally get going, and it's just great to finally get my Olympics under way," she said.

"I was just thinking about making it through to the next round safely, at the same time as knowing I've got another level to give.

"I am really happy. And I do have another level - of course I do, it's an Olympics."

Here's the information you need to ensure you don't miss any of her upcoming races.

What time is Dina Asher-Smith running? (All times BST)

Having qualified from the heats in the 100m, the semi-finals get underway from 11:15 BST on Saturday, July 31.

If she makes it through to the final alongside the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the Team GB star will be going for gold later that day at 13:50 BST.

After hopefully celebrating and resting on Sunday, Asher-Smith then turns her attention to the 200m heats in the morning session of Monday, August 2.

Dina Asher-Smith is the fastest woman in British history Image credit: Getty Images

The first heat is set to begin at 02:30 BST with the semi-finals later in the day in the evening session from 11:35 BST onwards.

Asher-Smith could be going for a medal just 24 hours later in the final with the sprinters due on their starting blocks at 13:50 BST on Tuesday, August 3.

It's unclear if Asher-Smith will definitely run in the heats of the 4x100m relay but if she does viewers can cheer her on at 02:00 BST on Thursday, August 5.

