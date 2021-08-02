The 200m sprint is among the highlights of the athletics schedule at any Olympic Games and this year in Tokyo is set to be no different.
Having already seen Italian Marcell Jacobs storm to a surprise gold in the men's 100m and Jamaica record a 1-2-3 clean sweep in the women's equivalent, attention now turns to the 200m.
Sadly for Team GB, their best medal hope in Dina Asher-Smith has already pulled out of the 200m with injury having struggled in the 100m.
One of the favourites to scoop a medal, Shericka Jackson, has also made headlines in the women's 200m heats after she missed out on qualifying for the semis after deciding to slow down before the finish line.
With plenty of sprint action to come, here's all you need to know about the 200m races at the Tokyo Olympics.
When is the 200m taking place at the Tokyo Olympics? (all times BST)
Women's semi-finals - 11:25 on Monday, August 2
Women's final 13:50 on Tuesday, August 3
Men's heats - 03:05 on Tuesday, August 3
Men's semi-finals - 12:50 on Tuesday, August 3
Men's final - 13:55 on Wednesday, August 4
What is the current 200m sprint world record?
Usain Bolt boasts the men's 100m and 200m records and ran the latter in 19.19 seconds at the 2009 World Championships.
Florence Griffith-Joyner of the United States still holds the record in the women's race with her 21.34s at the 1988 Summer Olympics yet to be broken.
Usain Bolt is the world record holder in the 100m and 200m
Image credit: Getty Images
Why is Usain Bolt not competing at Tokyo 2020?
It's the question a lot of people might be wondering when they see the line-up for the men's final.
But Bolt is no longer actively competing having retired in 2017.
Having made a clean sweep of the 100m and 200m events at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, Bolt called time on his career the following year.
The Jamaican sprinter last competed at the 2017 World Championships, when he finished third in his last solo 100m race, opted out of the 200m, and pulled up in the 4x100m relay final with a hamstring injury.
