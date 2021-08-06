The Tokyo Olympics is drawing to a close but there's still two marathon races to come to cap off an incredible fortnight of sporting action.

British fans hoping to see Mo Farah competing in the men's marathon will be disappointed with the 38-year-old turning his back on the 26.2-mile event in 2019 to focus on the track events - the 10,000m - but also failing to reach the Games altogether.

But Great Britain’s contingent in the men's race this year includes Ben Connor, Callum Hawkins and Chris Thompson.

All eyes will be on world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge (2:01:39) with the legendary Kenyan looking to become only the third man to successfully defend their Olympic marathon title.

In the women's race, world record-holder Brigid Kosgei, also of Kenya, will be in contention for a medal but her form going into the marathon is relatively unknown given her absence from major events this year.

When is the Tokyo Olympics marathon?

The women’s race takes place at 23:00 BST on August 6, while the men's begins 24 hours later at 23:00 BST on August 7.

Both races take place in Sapporo, more than 1,100km north of Tokyo, and it'll be one of the rare events fans are present with Japanese people lining the streets to cheer on the riders.

How to watch the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics

