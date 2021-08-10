Alice Kinsella insists she wouldn't change a thing about her debut Olympic experience despite Covid-19 throwing Tokyo 2020 into chaos.

The 20-year-old from Basildon secured a bronze medal - Team GB's first in the event for almost a century - as part of the women's artistic gymnastics team alongside Amelie Morgan and twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova.

And despite the tumultuous circumstances surrounding Tokyo 2020 and its turbulent one-year postponement, Kinsella admits she wouldn't adapt her first Olympics experience for the world.

She said: "It was obviously a lot different to a normal Olympics but we can come away saying we are Olympians and that we are Olympic medallists.

"We wouldn't change that for the world.

"With Covid, it did make things a lot more difficult to do things and we couldn't go out and see Tokyo or watch the other sports.

"But I guess, it's still the Olympics at the end of the day and coming away with a bronze medal makes it all worth it."

Her bronze medal sits firmly at the top of her Olympic memory tree - with the historic, unprecedented nature of Tokyo 2020 ranking a close second.

She added: "The bronze medal is up there at the top, obviously!

"But I'd have to say that the memory I'll take away is that this is an Olympics that had never been done before.

"We can always, in future years, tell our kids and grandkids, we made history in doing an Olympic Game with Covid-19.

"It's a story where you can show that anything can happen and we can always push through those hard times.

"I just feel like that gives a good impression for up-and-coming athletes that we can do anything when times are hard."

Some athletes choose to cut loose after the Olympics, embracing the non-athlete lifestyle for at least a few weeks.

And while Kinsella admits she's well due some rest and relaxation, the gymnast won't be taking her eye too far off the ball.

"Since I've been back here in the UK, I've been ticking over with a bit of training because if I'd come back and had a week off straight away, I'd find it quite hard to get straight back into things," explained Kinsella.

"I've come back, trained straight away - only the basics, nothing too much - and then coming up I'm having a week and a half up which will be good.

"I'm going to keep up with my conditioning and going to the gym too during that time so it'll be easier to get back into my routine when I get back."

And after making her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, there is no doubt in Kinsella's mind that she'll be competing at Paris 2024 in three years' time.

"I'm going for Paris 2024, for sure," she added.

"It's only a three-year cycle and it will come around quick, so I'm hoping to get some upgrades on a few pieces I've been working on.

"I want to go to Paris but you never know what could happen, so fingers crossed."

