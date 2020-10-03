Two-time Olympian Steph Twell hopes the rescheduled London Marathon can kick-start the return of other races at home and abroad, as she prepares for her first outing at the distance in nearly 12 months.

The 31-year-old looked set for a third Games appearance this summer ahead of the global coronavirus pandemic, after bettering Liz McColgan's long-standing Scottish record in Frankfurt last October with a time of 2:26.40.

Lockdown ultimately delayed Twell's Tokyo exploits and has so far limited her to just two races in 2020 â€“ a half marathon in January and a 10,000m in Switzerland at the end of September â€“ but she is hoping to rediscover such blistering form in the English capital this weekend.

The marathons in Berlin, Chicago and New York have all been cancelled, yet after rescheduling from its original April date the London event will go ahead, with elite men and women competing in separate races over 19 laps of a specially designed looped course.

Despite the unusual circumstances, European and Commonwealth medallist Twell is itching to get out on the main stage for her first-ever London Marathon and strengthen her claims for a spot on the plane to Japan.

"I've waited for this race since April and I was so disheartened when it had to be postponed," said Twell. "I've invested a lot in this year, so there will be an element of relief that things are getting back to normal.

"With the women's race starting at 7.15am, it's going to be a very short night's sleep, but we've been well-equipped with the social-distancing aspect and we don't want to waste this opportunity.

"Hopefully, this race is a pivot point for lots of races across Britain and beyond to hold an event of this nature. I'm going to enjoy it. I'll have a smile on the start line and, hopefully, have that smile at the finish line too.

"This is an opportunity to grow and collect experience. It's my first female-only race, it's still the British Championships which is really important to me, and times do count."

