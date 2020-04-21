U.S. Olympics rescheduled for June 2021 in Eugene, Oregon

April 21 (Reuters) - The postponed U.S.

Olympic track and field trials have been rescheduled for June 18-27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon, USA Track and Field (USATF) announced on Tuesday.

The trials, to be held in a new stadium, originally had been planned for mid-June of this year in Eugene, but were postponed when the Tokyo Olympics were delayed for a year.

Athletics Former UK Athletics performance director Black dies aged 60 5 HOURS AGO

The Tokyo Games are now set for July 23-Aug 8, 2021. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Athletics Former UK Athletics performance director Black dies aged 60 5 HOURS AGO