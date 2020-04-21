Athletics

U.S. Olympics rescheduled for June 2021 in Eugene, Oregon

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
32 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

April 21 (Reuters) - The postponed U.S.

Olympic track and field trials have been rescheduled for June 18-27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon, USA Track and Field (USATF) announced on Tuesday.

The trials, to be held in a new stadium, originally had been planned for mid-June of this year in Eugene, but were postponed when the Tokyo Olympics were delayed for a year.

Former UK Athletics performance director Black dies aged 60Former UK Athletics performance director Black dies aged 60
Athletics

Former UK Athletics performance director Black dies aged 60

5 HOURS AGO

The Tokyo Games are now set for July 23-Aug 8, 2021. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Former UK Athletics performance director Black dies aged 60Former UK Athletics performance director Black dies aged 60
Athletics

Former UK Athletics performance director Black dies aged 60

5 HOURS AGO
Doping-Athletes banned until 2020 can compete at Olympics: Athletics Integrity headDoping-Athletes banned until 2020 can compete at Olympics: Athletics Integrity head
Athletics

Doping-Athletes banned until 2020 can compete at Olympics: Athletics Integrity head

18/04/2020 AT 01:00
Related Topics
Athletics
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleFormer UK Athletics performance director Black dies aged 60
Next articleBulgaria coach given six-month contract extension