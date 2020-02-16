Uganda's Cheptegei smashes 5km world record

Cheptegei, the 10,000m world champion, crossed the finish line in 12 minutes and 51 seconds in his first race of the year to eclipse Kipruto's effort from the 10K Valencia Ibercaja in Spain last month.

Kipruto had set the mark en route to the 10km road world record.

"Wow, this is really great. I had sub 13 minutes in my mind today so when my legs felt good during the race, I really decided to go for it," the 23-year-old Cheptegei said.

"To take this many seconds of the record makes me very happy and is a great first test for me in an important season."

Frenchman Jimmy Gressier finished second in Monaco with a time of 13:18 to beat the European record of 13:29 set by Julien Wanders in the same race last year. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)