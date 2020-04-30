UK Athletics gives UKAD full report into handling of Salazar issue

April 30 (Reuters) - UK Athletics (UKA) has submitted to UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) the complete report into the way it handled matters surrounding its relationship with banned running coach Alberto Salazar, the governing body said.

UKAD Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead last month criticised UKA for providing an edited summary of the original independent review that was conducted in 2015 by a Performance Oversight Committee.

That 130-page report into how UKA handled its relationship with Salazar, who ran the Nike Oregon Project which was home to British four-times Olympic champion Mo Farah between 2011 and 2017, found the board had changed its stance.

Athletics World Athletics creates $500,000 pandemic fund to support athletes YESTERDAY AT 11:20

"UKA can confirm that the 2015 report has been provided to UKAD," the governing body said in a statement released to the British media.

"UKA remains fully committed to protecting the integrity of the sport and the pursuit of clean athletics and we will continue to assist UKAD with any further queries."

Salazar was banned from athletics for four years in October after being found guilty of doping violations following an investigation by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

He has denied any wrongdoing and appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his ban.

The American had worked as a consultant to UKA's endurance programme in 2013 after helping Farah to win the 5,000m and 10,000m at the London 2012 Olympics.

Farah, who returned home to England in late 2017, has never failed a drugs test and has not been accused of any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Athletics Kipchoge, Bekele fight to stay fit as London Marathon remains in limbo 24/04/2020 AT 15:34