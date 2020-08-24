Usain Bolt says he is self-isolating after taking a coronavirus test – a week after his 34th birthday party where guests reportedly included footballers Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey.

The legendary sprinter was pictured at a celebratory event in Jamaica last week, with guests reportedly including Sterling and Bailey, as well as cricketer Chris Gayle.

Reports in Jamaica claim Bolt discovered on Sunday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

However, in a video posted to his Twitter account on Monday, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist says he doesn’t yet know the result.

“Good morning everybody. Like everybody, I’ve checked social media and social media’s saying I’m confirmed [as having coronavirus]. I did a test on Saturday because I have work [abroad].

“I’m trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in for me and my friends. Also, I have no symptoms.

“I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol.

“Until then, I’m quarantining by myself and just taking it easy. Be safe out there.”

