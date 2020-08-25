Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus - days after birthday party

Usain Bolt is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, while Raheem Sterling - who attended the Jamaican’s recent birthday party - has returned a negative test.

Usain Bolt is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus – a week after his 34th birthday party where guests included footballers Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey.

Jamaica's health ministry confirmed the news late on Monday, according to multiple reports, after Bolt posted a video on social media saying he was awaiting his test result.

The legendary sprinter was pictured at a celebratory event in Jamaica last week, with guests including Sterling and Bailey, as well as cricketer Chris Gayle.

Manchester City forward Sterling returned a negative test on Tuesday.

“Good morning everybody. Like everybody, I’ve checked social media and social media’s saying I’m confirmed [as having coronavirus]. I did a test on Saturday because I have work [abroad]," Bolt said in a video.

“I’m trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in for me and my friends. Also, I have no symptoms.

“I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol.

“Until then, I’m quarantining by myself and just taking it easy. Be safe out there.”

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt retired from athletics after the IAAF World Championships in 2017.

