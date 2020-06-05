Athletics

Women's 400m world champion Naser provisionally suspended by AIU

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 5 (Reuters) - Women's 400 metres world champion Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain has been handed a provisional suspension for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.

Naser won gold at the World Championships in Doha last year with a time of 48.14 seconds, the third fastest time in history.

"The AIU has provisionally suspended Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain for whereabouts failures, a violation of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules," the AIU said in a statement https://twitter.com/aiu_athletics/status/1268886551225946115. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

