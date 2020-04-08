World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

The decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games until 2021 has caused a domino effect, pushing athletics’ biennial championships back a year.

The new dates are 15-24 July, 2022.

It means a bumper summer of athletics with the Oregon event swiftly followed by the Commonwealth Games and the European Athletics Championships.

"This will be a bonanza for athletics fans around the world," World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said.

"They will be treated to six weeks of absolutely first-class athletics. More than 70 of our Member Federations are part of the Commonwealth and more than 50 of our Member Federations are European so our guiding principle in rescheduling the World Championships was to ensure enough space was created around the centrepiece World Athletics Championship for athletes to choose other major events to compete in.

"We were also very mindful that we did not want to damage the other major championships in 2022, because they are also very important to our sport."

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham run from July 27-August 7 2022, with the European Athletics Championships in Munich slated for 11-21 August 2022.