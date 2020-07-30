World Athletics to expel Russia's federation if fine unpaid by August 15

World Athletics it would expel Russia's federation, suspended since 2015 for having broken anti-doping rules, if it fails to pay a hefty fine before August 15.

Rune Andersen, chair of the taskforce overseeing Russia's reinstatement efforts, said it had received a guarantee from Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin that a payment of $6.31 million (£4.83m), which includes a fine and other costs, would be made before mid-August.

The federation had missed the initial deadline of July 1.

Athletics MLB Athletics vs Rockies Box Score 18 HOURS AGO

The expulsion, which would have to be approved by the World Athletics Congress when it convenes next year, would see Russian athletes sidelined from international competitions, including those who had previously been authorized to compete as neutrals.

Earlier this week, Russia's suspended athletics federation (RusAF) asked World Athletics to postpone a decision on potential fresh sanctions or even expulsion.

RusAF's troubles have snowballed in recent months, with some of its officials and senior coaches embroiled in doping scandals.

In a letter seen by Reuters, RusAF appealed to World Athletics not to rule on its fate at the Council meeting this week.

"Taking into account the work we have already done and our good faith intentions to continue this work, we very much hope that the Council will be able to consider the possibility of postponing the decision on the RusAF case to a later date and continue our cooperation on resolving this matter," said the letter, which was dated July 28 and signed by Alexey Plotnikov, the federation's first vice president.

The federation said financial woes prevented it from making the payment. It said it did not have sufficient funds to cover the fine and expenses totalling $6.31 million and that there had been no incoming payments to its accounts since December last year.

It added that it was still searching for external financing, something it said "is not an easy process in the current circumstances."

Athletics MLB Athletics vs Rockies Box Score YESTERDAY AT 06:42