Sale star Reynold Banigo admits he was lucky to scrape through to the multi-sport European Championship final in Munich.

The long jumper, 24, leapt 7.75m on Monday morning to qualify in fifth for Tuesday's finale at the Olympic Stadium.

But it was far from plain sailing for Banigo as he fouled on his third jump and had to wait for his rivals to attempt to overhaul him.

The two-time national champion was relieved to battle through but says the result has already surpassed his expectations at the multi-sport German event.

Banigo, whose sport is one of nine hosting their European Championships in Munich this week, said: "It was a bit of a nerve-wracking wait after that 7.75, because my third round jump was a no jump.

"So I was a bit stressed out, I was afraid the others may jump over 7.75 and I was going to get bumped out but luckily I ended up finishing ninth and made the final.

"I am really happy about that.

"I really didn't know what to expect coming to this championships because I have been struggling in the past month and a half over a few injuries with my hamstring.

"So coming here I wanted to get to the final, then when I get to that final just perform my best, give it my all and hopefully that would be enough."

The Sale Harriers ace hauled himself 7.52m on his first attempt before improving by 23cm to edge into the final.

Swede Thobias Montler qualified in first with a jump of 8.06m while Serb Lazar Anic and Frenchman Jules Pommery were second and third.

Banigo has endured a stop-start season but hopes he has something left in the tank to grab a surprise podium finish and show the best of Britain on Tuesday.

He added: "Right now, I feel I can definitely jump a personal best which will probably be needed for a medal.

"So that's what I aim to do - hopefully I can execute, the conditions are good and go put on a show that there is good men's long jump in Great Britain."

