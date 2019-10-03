Johnson-Thompson took the lead in the competition in the very first event, running a huge personal best in the 100m hurdles of 13.09s to garner 1,111 points.

She followed it by equalling Thiam's high jump effort of 1.95m but then saw the powerful Belgian overtake her despite a shot put personal best of 13.86m.

However, the Brit ensured she would end the first day in gold medal position with another 1,000-point haul in the 200 metres, leaving her a 96-point cushion to the 2017 world champion.

A fine long jump effort of 6.77m and a third personal best of the meeting in the javelin of 43.93m now leaves her just one event away from a first ever world outdoor title.

Johnson-Thompson will take 5,976 points into the 800m, leading Thiam by 137 points.

Johnson-Thompson's long jump performance left Thiam in her wakeGetty Images

Johnson-Thompson also has a chance to break the British record, held by the legendary Jessica Ennis-Hill, which currently stands at 6,955 points.

To reach that tally, she would need to run a time 2:09.00 or better - her season's best over the 800m is 2:08.28.

If KJT runs that 2:09 time, Thiam would need to be 6.58 seconds quicker at 2:02.42 to overhaul her, 13 seconds quicker than her personal best.

Simply put, Johnson-Thompson merely needs to follow Thiam round the track to close out a brilliant competition and claim Team GB's second gold medal of the championships.