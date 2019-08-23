The 23-year-old sprinter was the heavy favourite for Qatar having dominated the event since being pipped to gold by Justin Gatlin in the last World Championships in London two years ago.

However, the Daily Mail reports that he has suffered three possible 'whereabouts' failures in the past 12 months.

If found guilty, he would face an automatic one-year ban and would miss the World Championships in Qatar and the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency protocol states "any cumulation of three Missed Tests or Filing Failures in a 12-month period can result in... a period of ineligibility of up to two years".

Coleman's legal team are believed to be challenging at least one of the missed tests, according to the Daily Mail.

Matt Lawton writes in the paper:

" Top level sources have told Sportsmail that the 23-year-old American sprinter, who was given a seven-figure sponsorship deal by Nike in 2017 after emerging as the successor to Usain Bolt, is disputing one of three whereabouts failures in the last 12 months. "

"It is understood there are high level ongoing discussions between WADA, USADA and the IAAF's Athletics Integrity Unit about the case, with Coleman's own legal team disputing at least one of the alleged whereabouts violations.

"There appears to be an issue because while all tests fall under WADA's Anti-Doping Administration Management System, at least two different testing bodies are thought to be involved."

Christian Coleman Getty Images

The BBC has also reported that Coleman is now under investigation over the missed tests and has approached the athlete for comment.

It confirms that neither the IAAF, the World Anti-Doping Agency, the US Anti-Doping Agency nor the Athletics Integrity Unit has commented on the situation.

As part of the 'whereabouts' system, athletes must inform officials where they will be for one hour every day in addition to providing details of overnight accommodation and training.