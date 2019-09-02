The Olympic champion suffered the injury while playing a charity touch rugby game in October 2017 and has not raced internationally since.

The South African made a winning return to action in a provincial Free State championships in Bloemfontein in February after almost 17 months out.

The 27-year-old recently returned to training after enduring a number of setbacks, but having been ruled out of last year's Commonwealth Games in Australia, he misses the championships in Qatar as a precaution.

South Africa’s Wayde Van NiekerkPA Sport

"I'm positive and taking things day by day," van Niekerk said in a statement.

" I am respecting all the calls made by the doctor and respecting my body. For me it is about listening to my body and taking it from there. "

"For now, I am not rushing myself or putting pressure on myself. I'm extremely happy and at peace with where I am."

The world and Olympic 400m record holder had his sights on a third straight world title in Qatar after being handed a wildcard for the event.