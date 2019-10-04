Colombian Anthony Zambrano produced a surge down the final straight as he charged from fourth to second to snatch the silver and leave American Fred Kerley, one of the pre-race favourites, with the bronze after an enthralling race.

Kirani James of Grenada, the former world and Olympic champion who has made a comeback this year after being plagued by injury for several seasons, finished fifth.

Kerley was fastest out of the blocks but Gardiner closed the gap, found another gear around the second bend and stormed away to win in 43.48 seconds, 0.67 ahead of Zambrano.