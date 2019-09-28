The 23-year-old sped down the runway at high speed, leaping into the air to claim a distance of 8.69 metres on his fourth attempt, recording a personal best and beating his Cuban rival's 8.65m season best.

Jeff Henderson of the United States, the 2016 Olympic champion, finished second with a jump of 8.39m, his longest effort of the year.

Echevarria made a slow start and could not replicate his best form of 2019, taking bronze with a jump of 8.34m on his third attempt.

"I know I could have been better, but I'm happy I made it to the podium at an international competition," the 21-year-old said.

South Africa's Luvo Manyonga, the defending world champion, finished fourth with 8.28m.

Elsewhere, Sifan Hassan displayed her remarkable versatility by producing a stunning final lap to win the women's 10,000 metres at the world athletics championships on Saturday, an event she ran for the first time only in May.

The Dutchwoman overtook Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey just before the bell and powered away over the final lap to win in a season's best time of 30 minutes 17.63 seconds and claim the first world or Olympic title of her career.

Gidey, who also started to run 10,000 metres this year, was second and Kenya's Agnes Tirop third.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebratesGetty Images

DeAnna Price won the women's hammer at the world athletics championships on Saturday to become the first U.S. athlete to claim the title.

Price, who led qualifying with 73.77 metres, threw 77.54 metres with her third attempt as she took advantage of the absence of four-times world champion Anita Wlodarczyk who was sidelined with injury.

The 26-year-old, who celebrated in front of fans with an American flag draped around her shoulders, had emerged as favourite after setting the season's best and North American record of 78.24 metres to win the U.S. title in late July.

Joana Fiodorow was second with a personal best of 76.35 and China's Wang Zheng took bronze with 74.76.

Poland's Joanna Fiodorow (L), USA's Deanna Price (C) and China's Wang Zheng hold their national flagsGetty Images

French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie, the world record holder, said he wasn't able to recover his composure after "stupid things" threw him off course in qualifying at the world athletics championships on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who has won medals in five consecutive world championships, was eliminated after failing in his three attempts at clearing 5.70 metres.

"It was a goal to be in the final as I have done in the past. But it happens," the two-times Olympic medallist said.