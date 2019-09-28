The American led home defending champion and compatriot Justin Gatlin (9.89s) and Canada’s Andre De Graase (9.90s) in a race he almost missed.

Coleman’s build-up to the championships was overshadowed after he was charged with missing three drugs tests in a one-year span, but he swerved a ban after insisting – correctly – that his first violation should not count due to an administration error.

GB’s Zharnel Hughes finished in sixth (10.03s).

More to follow.