Getty Images
Christian Coleman delivers with storming 100m win
Christian Coleman blasted to the men’s 100 metres title at the World Athletics Championships in 9.76 seconds.
The American led home defending champion and compatriot Justin Gatlin (9.89s) and Canada’s Andre De Graase (9.90s) in a race he almost missed.
Coleman’s build-up to the championships was overshadowed after he was charged with missing three drugs tests in a one-year span, but he swerved a ban after insisting – correctly – that his first violation should not count due to an administration error.
GB’s Zharnel Hughes finished in sixth (10.03s).
More to follow.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react