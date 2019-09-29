The 23-year-old clocked 10.83 seconds but could not match Fraser-Pryce, who stormed to her eighth world title in 10.71. Marie-Josee Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) finished third in 10.90.

"I worked so hard for this, for this championship, and hopefully I'll go on to do bigger things," Asher-Smith told BBC Sport.

" When I stood on the line I was thinking right, this is your time to go. A PB, a national record - that is more than you can ask for in a final. Shelly-Ann did a fantastic performance and that's why she's an absolute legend. I am happy! "

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finishes ahead of Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in the Women's 100m finalGetty Images

In another embarrassment for organisers, the medallists conducted their lap of honour in a deserted stadium as already disastrous attendance figures hit new lows.

Asher-Smith had already made history after a season’s best 10.87 in her semi-final saw her become the first British woman to reach a world 100m final.

But it was Fraser-Pryce who always looked the favourite after cruising through the early rounds and so it proved, with the 32-year-old exploding out the blocks and storming to victory.

Asher-Smith, a three-time European champion from Berlin last summer, now turns her attention to the 200 metres, with the heats getting underway on Monday.