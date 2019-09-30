Favourite Noah Lyles posted 19.86, with the American 0.09s ahead of Alex Quinonez (Ecuador).

Gemili ran a season’s best to finish first in the opening semi-final, with reigning world champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey qualifying in second.

Video - Noah Lyles storms to 200m win in Lausanne 00:39

Gemili’s time of 20.03 was matched by China’s Zhenye Xie, while Canadian duo Andre De Grasse and Aarom Brown, as well as Trinidad's Kyle Greaux, also made the final.

There was disappointment for GB’s Hughes however, who finished third in his heat behind De Grasse and Greaux – with his 20.30 not quick enough to qualify as one of the next two fastest sprinters.

The final will take place on Tuesday night, with 22-year-old Lyles expected to take his first world gold having run the fourth-fastest ever 200m in 19.50 earlier this year.